Agnes E. “Becky” Hochberg Bryan, 84, of Smithfield Township, PA passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, April 7, 2022, at the Bradford County Manor in West Burlington Township, PA. “Becky” as she was known by her family and friends was born in Dushore, PA on July 11, 1937, the daughter of James and Agnes (Poye) Hochberg. She was a graduate of Saint Basil’s High School, Dushore, with the Class of 1955. Becky married her high school sweetheart, William A. “Bill” Bryan on June 7, 1958. In early years, Becky was employed by the Bradford County Manor as a Certified Nursing Assistant. Becky and Bill started Bryans Meat Cutting in East Smithfield and it filled her heart to know that the business continues in it’s third generation. Becky was a stern lady that grew up during tough times that she never forgot…a hard-working woman who always had a kind and caring hand for anyone who needed it. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching westerns, polka music, and family gatherings especially at Bryan’s Family Farm. In recent years, Becky was blessed with two beautiful great grandchildren and would light up as soon as they walked in the room. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Ridgebury Township, PA. Becky’s family includes her daughter, Deborah K. (Robert) Strobridge, sons, William J. “Butch” Bryan, and Daniel R. (Dawn) Bryan all of East Smithfield, grandchildren, Kyle (Kara) Stage, and Nicholas (Janice) Bryan of East Smithfield, Matthew Bryan (Shelby Sullivan) of Milan, PA, great grandchildren, Danielle Marie Bryan and Paul Robert Bryan, son-in-law, Richard (Megan) VanDeMark of Rome, PA, sister, Irene McMahon of New Albany, PA, brothers, Gerald (Dorothy) Hochberg of Jonestown, PA, Joseph (Kimberly) Hochberg of New Albany, PA, sisters-in-law, Mary (John) Leonard of Dushore, PA, Catherine Hoagland of Towanda, Marilyn Bryan of Sugar Run, PA, Special Friend, Alice Davis of Burlington, PA, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends at the Bradford County Manor.
In addition to her parents, Becky was predeceased by her husband, William A. Bryan on March 16, 1992, daughters, Rose Ann Bryan on May 7, 1995, and Marie T. VanDeMark on January 11, 2016, son-in-law, James E. Finnerty on December 29, 1991, sisters, Mary Hochberg in 1936, Genevieve Potter on December 20, 1999, Loretta Ferguson on July 15, 2010, and Margaret Scanlin on May 5, 2011, brothers, Robert Hochberg on May 15, 2001, John Hochberg on June 1, 2008, and Francis Hochberg on April 3, 2020. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Ridgebury Township, PA with Rev. Daniel Toomey, pastor as celebrant. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery.
The family suggests that gifts in memory of Becky please be directed to the East Smithfield Fire Department, P.O. Box 81, East Smithfield, PA 18817. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
