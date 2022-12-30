Agnes H. (Watkins) Borgeson, 83, of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. She was the loving wife of Thomas N. Borgeson. The couple married in 1964 and had 58 happy years together.
Agnes was born on April 23, 1939 in Troy, PA, daughter of the late Mark and Dorothy (Garrison) Watkins. She was a Troy High School graduate and worked as the bookkeeper for Columbia Cross Roads Equipment until her retirement. Agnes enjoyed traveling with Tom and her family and was Christian by faith.
Agnes is survived by her loving husband Tom, daughter Angela S. Borgeson and fiancée Jody of Columbia Cross Roads, sisters Olive Frost of Columbia Cross Roads, Arlene (Steve) Gates of Gillett, PA, and Janice (Darryl) Rebuck of Montoursville, PA, along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Julie Ann Borgeson, sister Gladys Mell, and brother Lazelle Watkins.
Family and friends are welcome to call from 12:00-1:00 PM on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main St. Troy, PA. The memorial service to honor Agnes’ life will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 7th at the funeral home.
Send Condolences at: VickeryFuneralHome.com
