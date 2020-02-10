Agnes M. Frawley, 95, of Macedonia, Asylum Township, Pennsylvania, died late Saturday evening, Feb. 8, 2020 at the Bradford County Manor in West Burlington Township. Born April 17, 1924 at Saco, Ulster Township, she was a daughter of James S. and Edna H. MacMorran. Agnes was a graduate of Towanda High School with the class of 1942. After spending World War II working at the Eclipse plant in Elmira, New York, assembling bomb timers for the Allied war effort, Agnes returned to Towanda and worked at the Commonwealth Telephone Company. While working there, she met and later married Robert F. Frawley, a local farmer and carpenter. They married on June 13, 1947 at Saints Peter and Paul Church, Towanda. Agnes spent the next 40 years as partner and helpmate on their family farm at Black, Sheshequin Township, raising three children. After her husband’s death on Feb. 28, 1988, Agnes moved to Macedonia and gained a new circle of friends, developed a love of travel and local history, and delighted in the lives of her children and grandchildren. She is survived by a daughter, Dianne Frawley Chomko and husband, Michael of Allentown; two sons, Robert J. Frawley of Glenolden, and Bernard A. Frawley of Macedonia; grandson, Peter Chomko of Philadelphia, and granddaughter, Maureen Chomko of Seattle, Washington. In addition to her parents, Agnes was predeceased by three brothers, Richard, Sinclair and Earl; and a sister, Alta M. Lee. The family will receive friends Wednesday afternoon from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Third St. Towanda. Interment will follow in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 or to a charity or organization of one’s choice in memory of Agnes M. Frawley. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
