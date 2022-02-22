Alainna Lynn Stempel, 32, left behind many friends and family that loved her on the Full Snow Moon of February 15, 2022. She is re-united with her Mother, Deena Jo, Maternal Grandmother, Glenna Mae, and Paternal Grandmother, Barbara Ann, who all influenced her greatly.
From early in life, Alainna could easily be recognized by her beautiful blue eyes, infectious smile, and magnetic personality. She was a very bright light that danced into the fire for good or bad, better or worse, without hesitation. It sometimes seemed like Alainna lived her life like she was falling down a mountain, struggling to gain solid footing. No one seemed to be able to help slow it all down, but she had a great intelligence that allowed her to pierce life’s subtleties and present her perceptions in simple terms. She gave her younger siblings advice from the heart that was very important to them. She was a skilled and thoughtful writer. She had a special, keen sense of humor and was genuinely funny.
Butterflies always held a special meaning in Alainna’s life and she surrounded herself with them where ever she was, regardless of her circumstances. She filled rooms, cars, photo albums, and notebooks with them.
Alainna loved her friends fiercely and she made them her family. She was a Solid Gold Nugget and always Nikki’s “little, big sister”. She will be greatly missed by everyone whose life she touched in every positive way.
She leaves behind her beautiful baby Landen Alexander Griffin, 2. Landen was her heart, reason for carrying on, and striving to be well. She sang to him beautifully and always told him that he would be a man that could change the world. Her love for him is eternal and will continue to surround and guide him forever.
She is also survived by her Aunt Laura who was like a Mother to Alainna; Father Todd Stempel; Sisters Nikki, Karina, Ellyse, and Addisen; Brothers Ryan, Steven Tyler, and Tanner; Nephews Cayden, Carson, Owin, and Evin; Nieces Lily-May, Amaya, and Amelia.
Visiting hours will be observed at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA on Thursday, February 24th, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Please consider contributing to a fund that has been established for Landen’s future in lieu of flowers. Contributions may be directed to @tstempel11 via Venmo.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
