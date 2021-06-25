On June 22, 2021 Alan Eugene Brotzman’s generous heart and soul went home. Alan was born on Nov. 4, 1953, the son of Francis Arthur and Jeanette Amanda (Salsman) Brotzman. Raised on his family farm, Alan never lost his hard work ethic or his sharp sense of humor. He retired as an over the road trucker and became an active member with the Canton Volunteer Fire Department and the Canton Moose Lodge 429 and was a board member of the Southern Tioga Youth Soccer. Friends and family recall sharing many laughs and smiles with him. They will also remember that Alan was always willing to help others regardless of the reason or need. Alan was predeceased by his parents, Francis and Jeanette Brotzman, brothers Randy, Dennis and Dale Brotzman and his daughter, Rebecca Ann Brotzman. Alan leaves behind his lifetime partner; Pam, daughters; Amey (John) Johnson and Karen (Ryan) Schultz, sons; Brian Schoonover and Chris (Hellen) Schoonover; grandchildren; Harley (Cory) Pigue, Adam and Alexandria Schultz, Issaiah and Blake Ayres, and great grandchildren Maddie and Alex Pigue. He is also survived by his sisters; Sue Teeter and Jean Ahlbrandt and brother; Ray Brotzman along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. A celebration of Alan’s life will be held at 5 P.M. on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility in Canton. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alan’s name to the organization of your choice or by becoming a registered organ donor or volunteer. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
