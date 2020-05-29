Alan Lynn Coolbaugh, 61, of Orwell Township, Pennsylvania, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his home.
Alan was born in Towanda, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 5, 1958, the son of Elmer and Isabell Daugherty Coolbaugh. He was a graduate of Northeast Bradford High School with the Class of 1975 and subsequently attended and graduated from the Ridley Business School in Binghamton, New York. Alan worked at Music Land and Pottery Barn after college. For a time he worked with his sister, Gail at her H&R Tax Service. Alan came home to work with his parents at Elmo’s Crafts and later took over the business. Alan owned and operated Elmo’s Crafts for many years. In later years he was joined by his sister, Karen. Alan enjoyed going to craft shows and working in the store. He has left behind many friends. Alan loved spending time with his family and playing with the little ones. He enjoyed working on his computer, communicating with his friends on Facebook, watching old TV shows and listening to the music of yesteryear.
He is survived by his sisters, Karen (Mike) Matoushek, LeRaysville, Pennsylvania, and Gail (Eldon) Ford, Myerstown, Pennsylvania; brothers, Gerald (Cornelia) Coolbaugh, Rome, Pennsylvania, David (Cindy) Coolbaugh, Luther Mills, Pennsylvania, and Mark (Judy) Coolbaugh, LeRaysville, Pennsylvania. He has left behind nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews whom he loved very much. Also surviving is a special aunt, Alyce Nadon, California, her children, and many good friends around the country. Alan was predeceased by his parents, Elmer and Isabel Coolbaugh.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Rome Cemetery, Rome, Pennsylvania. The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda, Pennsylvania, is assisting the Coolbaugh family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
