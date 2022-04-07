Alan Rexford Crippen, age 82, of Mansfield, PA passed away at his home on Monday, April 4, 2022. He was born on June 16, 1939, in Elmira, NY to Rexford O. and Marguerite (Holton) Crippen. Alan was the husband of Barbara Lee (Jenkins) Crippen.
Alan is survived by his wife; two sons, Alan Rexford (Leonor) Crippen II of Hillsdale, MI and Michael Lester (Brenda) Crippen of Gillett, PA; a daughter, Michelle (Quinton) Taylor of Batavia, NY; a sister, Sandra (Harvey) Woodburn of Elmira, NY; seven grandchildren, Christina Brown, Zachary Crippen, Brittany Basile, Schuyler Crippen, Felicity Crippen, Catherine Taylor, Adam Taylor; and ten great grandchildren, Esther, Lucy, Leo, Dominic, and Silas Crippen, Edmund and Edith Brown, and Lydia, Luke and Levi Basile. Alan was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings Beverly Jean Watson, Joan Varhas, and Jack Crippen, and a daughter-in-law, Michelle (Buzby) Crippen.
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, April 8, 2022, from 6:30 to 8:30 P.M. at Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 10 A.M. at Roseville United Methodist Church with Pastor Kitty Keller officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Roseville United Methodist Church 4118 State Rte 549, Mansfield, PA, Wounded Warriors 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA, https://www.pawoundedwarriors.org/donate and the Alzheimer’s Association P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC. https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate For a more narrative obituary please visit www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.