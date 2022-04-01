Alan Richard Talada, 59 son of Richard and Grace Talada died March 11, 2022 of heart issues at Blake Hospital in Bradenton, Florida. Alan resided with his parents in Englewood, Florida, formerly of Barton, New York.
He was a graduate of Tioga Central School Class of 1980. He was a member of the band and orchestra, ran cross country and track. He attended SUNY Morrisville and Corning Community College.
He was an avid TV sports fan, Sudoku and cryptoquip wizard!
He is survived by his parents, sisters Sherilyn and Robert Burns, Andrea and Christopher Day and his brother Rod Talada.
