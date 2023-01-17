Albert Eugene “AJ” “Sonny Boy” Johnson, 66, of 125 Colonial Terrace, Towanda, PA passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, at his home.
Albert was born in Sayre, PA on April 23, 1956, the son of John Johnson and Mary Heeman Johnson.
He was a graduate of Towanda High School and was formerly employed by the Burger King restaurants in Towanda, PA and Endicott, NY, Henkels & McCoy, and by the Pepper Shaker Restaurant in Towanda.
Albert loved playing his piano, keyboard, and singing at church.
Albert is survived by his twin children, Jesse and Jessica Johnson, several grandchildren, brothers, John (Betty) Kennedy, Joe (Connie) Johnson, Jim (Theresa) Johnson, sisters, Margaret (Kenneth) Vanderpool, Mary (Don) Sickler, Rose (Jim) Hemenway, and Shirley Benjamin, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Albert was predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law, Charles Burton Johnson and Carrie Louise Yates Johnson, brother-in-law, Henry Benjamin, and nephew, William Irving McFall.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Pastor Paul Benjamin officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, PA.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
