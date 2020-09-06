Albert L. McClure, 91, of Troy, and Dallas, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at the Twin Oaks Personal Care Home in Granville.
Albert was born on Jan. 19, 1929 in Renova, Pennsylvania, son of the late Wylie Wood McClure and Mary Marguerite (Nonemacher) McClure. Al graduated in 1946 from Troy High School in the top 10 of his class. In 1947, Al had a chance to play professional baseball with the Detroit Tigers or attend Bucknell University, but instead he bought a dairy farm with his father and brother on Route 6, next to the Martha Lloyd School; Aldemac Farm with registered Holsteins. He farmed until May of 1967 when the farm was destroyed by fire. He was proud of putting in one of the first milking parlors in Bradford County and milking over 100 cows for many years, which was above the average of the time. From 1967 to 1988 he was co-owner of Judson’s Agway in Columbia Cross Roads. Al was a 70-year member of Trojan Lodge No. 306 of Free & Accepted Masons and was a 60-year member of the Irem Temple Shrine where he served as Steward. He was a member of the Irem Golf Association, Corey Creek Golf Club, Canton Moose. He was a charter member in 1946 of the Columbia Cross Roads Hunting Camp and was its last founding member still living. And he was also a member of Pine Lodge. Al played semi-pro baseball and basketball in Northeastern PA and the Southern Tier of New York. He also participated in several bowling leagues over the years and played softball where he was known for his third base play. Al was an avid athlete well up into his 80s, golfing several times a week.
Albert is survived by his children, Sandra Jo (Lee) Haxton of Owego, New York, Gregory (Dawn) McClure of Troy, Jacquelyn McClure of Melbourne Beach, Florida, and Timothy McClure of Troy; mother of his children, June McClure Mitchell; his step-daughter, Linda Havens Richards of Dallas, Pennsylvania; his grandchildren, Scott (Beth) Snyder, Robyn (Pete) Wood, Stephanie (Mark) Lloyd, Paige (Heath) Swallie, Beth (Ryan) Vargson, Mark (Macie) McClure, Asti (Travis) Tillotson, Zachary (Sarah) Haxton, Zane (Aerica) Haxton, Kirby Richards (Nick) Kurtz; 19 great-grandchildren; and special nieces and nephew. Al was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Dean Andrew McClure; his brother-in-law, Charles F. (Phyllis) May Jr. and his significant other, Betty Jean Haven.
Albert’s family has asked everyone to join them from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at the Troy Vets Club, 183 Veterans Dr., Troy, PA 16947, to celebrate his life. Services have been entrusted to the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main Street, Troy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Al’s memory to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children: 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505 or 3551 North Broad Street Philadelphia, PA 19140 or to the Troy Fire Company 88 Firehouse Drive, Troy, PA 16947. Send Condolences at VickeryFH.com.
