Albert Leo (Lee) Berrettini, Jr. of Sayre, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center after an extended illness.
He was born November 18, 1948 in Sayre, Pennsylvania to Albert Leo and Sally Berrettini.
Lee attended Epiphany School and was a 1966 graduate of Sayre High School. He continued his education at the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science and graduated with a degree in Pharmacy in 1971.
Lee dedicated his life to helping people while working at Bert’s Pharmacy in Sayre, Pennsylvania. He was an avid runner in his younger years. He loved nature and to camp and travel with his family. Lee enjoyed a good meal, a good book and good conversation. He devoted his life to serving the Lord and spending time with his family.
Lee is predeceased by his parents Albert Leo and Sally Berrettini; his sisters Judy Berrettini and Christy Rodda; and his brother John Berrettini.
Lee is survived by his loving wife Mary Ann (Farr) Berrettini of 52 years; his children Leslie and Michael Canavan, Athens, PA, Christopher and Wendi Berrettini, Sheridan WY, Michael and Heidi Berrettini, Candor, NY; his grandchildren Katie, Ryan, and Emily Canavan, Dominick Berrettini, Elizabeth Soucy and Tyler Pallokat; great-granddaughter Ariyah Soucy; and his siblings Linda McGinnis, Sayre, PA, Beth and Bill McKinery, Sayre, PA, Julie Berrettini, Dunmore, PA, Donald and Kim Berrettini, Harveys Lake, PA, Laure Berrettini, Norristown, PA; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Lee’s life will be held on Thursday, October 7 at Sword and the Spirit Church, 37 Dickenson Road, Owego, NY. Lee’s wife and children will receive family and friends from 1:00 – 3:00 pm with a prayer service immediately following. The service will be live streamed for those unable to attend at https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ezuvvfZO6u8&amp;feature=youtu.be. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service in Sayre, PA.
Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Lee’s family may do so at https://www.thomascremationfuneralservice.com/.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Lee Berrettini to Epiphany School, the Bridge, or a charity of your choice.
