Alberta “Bert” C. Burnside, Ulster, PA, Age 86, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Wed. July 13, 2022. Born on Jan. 25, 1936, in Greens Landing, PA; daughter of the late, James & Florence Weed Campbell. She married the love of her life, John Burnside Jr. on Feb. 10, 1956. They shared 61 years of beloved marriage until his passing on Sept. 24, 2017. Alberta was employed at various jobs throughout her life, including Westinghouse and Wolfe’s Chicken Farm but her greatest joy was that of a homemaker. She enjoyed baking and camping, most of all she loved family times with her grandchildren. “Bert” is survived by her loving daughter and son-in-law, Anna M. & Chris Allen, Ulster, PA; son, Timothy Burnside, Ulster, PA; four grandchildren, Jessica (Ron) Ranck; Seth, Madisyn “Maddy”, and Abygale “Abby” Allen; great grandchild, Kendall Ranck, Eve Allen and Karrigan Ranck; siblings, Jean Wrisley, Beverly Selleck, and Duane Campbell; a sister-in-law, Emily Campbell; and lifelong best friend, Iona Slatter; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, “Bert” was predeceased by her siblings, Phillip Campbell and Ron Campbell. Family and friends will be received at Caywood’s Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway St. Southport/Elmira on Monday, July 18, 2022 between the hours of 4-6 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 6:15 p.m. with burial at the family’s convenience in Bradford County Memorial Park next to her beloved husband, John Burnside.
