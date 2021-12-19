When tomorrow begins without me ... don’t ever think we are far apart ... For every time you think of me I will be right here within your heart ... Alden E. “Randy” Randall, 89, of Warren Center, Pa. passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday evening, December 14, 2021.
Randy was born on June 13, 1932 in Pompey, NY the son of the late Clayton H. and Ellen E Randall (L’Amoreaux).
After several years in the construction trade, Randy went on to become the beloved school bus driver in the polka dot hat for Northeast Bradford. But Dad wasn’t done working yet, he went on to spend the next decade traveling the backroads of Bradford County hauling cattle with his dear friend Sam Mast to the Valley Stock Yards where he worked as weighmaster.
Randy was a farmer at heart and enjoying watching his grandsons (with his Mrs.) tend the fields of their beef farm. His shop was his happy place. In addition, he was a longtime member of the Warren Township Volunteer Fire Department.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Beverly Randall, his daughters, Lynda Randall, Lorie Wilks, and Joyce (Jack) Arnold, his sister, Linda Hospodor, his brother-in-law, Bruce (Kathy) Palmer, his grandchildren Matthew D. (Kimberly) Wilks, Jason A. (Erinn) Wilks, Carrie A. (Douglas) Carman, Emily S. Rought (Fred Young), Nicole (Shane) Adamcik, granddaughters, Andi Arnold, Jacki Arnold, and Becki Arnold, his great grandchildren, Macy, Olivia, Clay, Logan, Colton, Abbie, Brynlee, Tanner, Hunter, Delayne, Ashlyne, Mason, and Garrett, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his parents, his sister, Sherry (John) Phillips, his sister-in-law Barbara Jean (Maurice “Boag”) Ingraham, his brother-in-law, David, and his great grandson, Teegan.
Abiding with Randy’s wishes, there will be no services. Memories may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Warren Twp. Vol. Fire Dept. in loving memory of Alden E. “Randy” Randall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.