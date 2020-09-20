Alene M. (Wakely) Gerould, of East Smithfield, Went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at home. Alene was born Aug. 30, 1930 at home daughter of the late Clifford and Hazel (Wilkinson) Wakely.
She was a graduate of SRU and was employed by Ingersoll Rand, Kennedy’s Store and the Stock Yards in the Valley and in Troy. She was married to Kenneth E. Gerould on Oct. 5, 1975 and celebrated 37 years of marriage prior to his passing on Dec. 31, 2012. Alene was a member of the East Smithfield Federated Church and enjoyed knitting, crocheting which she donated lap blankets to the residents of the Bradford County Manor and baby items to the Pregnancy Center in Towanda. She also liked canning vegetables, spending time with her feline friends but most of all is with her family and watching her family grow.
Surviving are her daughters, Diane (Terry) Husted of Centerville, Darla (Peter) Sielaff of Trumansburg, New York; her son, Duane Ordway of East Smithfield; son-in-law, David Hayford of Athens; 16 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; step-children, Nancy (David) Galleher of Geneva, New York, Edward Gerould (Bernadette McDonald) of Columbia Cross Roads; sisters, Brenda Zello of East Smithfield, Sharon (Arthur) Kennedy of Tucson, Arizona; a brother, LaRue (Sue) Wakely of East Smithfield; sister-in-law, MaryEllen Chamberlain; several nieces, nephews and her feline friends Murphy, Molly, Maggie, Miss. Kitty, Minnie and Porch Cat.
Family and friends are invited to call from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at the East Smithfield Federated Church. Her funeral service will be held there at 2 p.m. with Pastor Tim Robson officiating. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, East Smithfield.
Alene was predeceased by her parents; husband, Kenneth E. Gerould; her daughter, Darlene Hayford; and step-son, Michael Gerould.
Memorials in Alene’s memory may be made to the East Smithfield Federated Church, 591 Main Street, East Smithfield, PA 18817, Bradford County Humane Society, US 220, Ulster, PA 18850 or to the Tri Township Ambulance Association, 16145 Berwick Turnpike, Gillett, PA 16925.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gerald W. Vickery Jr. Funeral & Cremations Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA 16947.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.