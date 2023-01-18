Alex Dunne, 81, of Sayre, PA, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at his home following an extended illness.
He was born on January 3, 1942, in Sayre, PA, the son of the late Edward and Erba (Birney) Dunne.
A full obituary will be published at a later time. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Alex’s name to BCRAC, Sayre Theatre Friends, 205 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com
