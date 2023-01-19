Alex Dunne, 81, of Sayre, PA, passed away at his home on Monday, January 16, 2023, following an extended illness.
He was born on January 3, 1942, in Sayre, PA, the son of the late Edward and Erba (Birney) Dunne.
Alex graduated from Mansfield University, and taught English in the Athens Area School District, both at SRU and Athens High School for 30 years. He fell in love with chess at an early age, became a FIDE Chess Master, and was the head of the Athens High School Chess Club for many years. He authored multiple books on chess, wrote a long-running column for Chess Life magazine, and was a mentor to many players, all of which were sources of deep joy for him.
He loved Monty Python comedies, The Simpsons, trivia contests, puns, Dr. Pepper soda, Friday evening Chinese dinners at New Kam Bo, and taking walks around the Sayre Pond with his beloved dog, Crystal. One of his favorite quotes was, “Good morning. If you’re always having a good morning, it never leaves room for an awful day.” He believed deeply in the values of human dignity and equality and passed those values along to his children.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his grandson, Ronald Archie Newman, Jr., and brother, Aubrey Dunne.
Alex is survived by his beloved wife and best friend of 19 years; Colleen, children; Quentin (Ally Lattman) Dunne of Los Angeles, CA, Samantha (Joseph) Genest of Spencer, NY, and Nicholas Dunfee of Sayre, PA, and grandchildren; Kiersten, Mara Jade, Emerald, Catherine, Abigail, and Jason “Bubby”. He is also survived by his sister Jane Long of West Chester, PA, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was loved and was loved in return.
Following Alex’s wishes, there will be no services. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Alex’s name to BCRAC, Sayre Theatre Friends, 205 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840.
