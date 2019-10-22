Alexander J. Konyves, age 82, of Rome, Pennsylvania (formerly of Levittown, Pennsylvania) passed away surrounded by his loving family Saturday morning, Oct. 19, 2019, at his home. Alexander was born on April 1, 1937, in Philadelphia, the son of the late of Alexander Jack Peter and Magdolina Mary Bitz Konyves. He attended Delhaas High School in Bristol Township, Pennsylvania. He began working with his grandfather in carpentry early in his life. He created his own business Alexander Konyves & Sons and was a skilled carpenter his entire life.
Alexander married Gail Kelly Konyves on July 6, 1957. They began their life together in Levittown and moved their family to Rome in 1977.He enjoyed fishing, especially deep-sea fishing, and hunting. He took great pleasure in traveling the east coast from Canada to Florida. His favorite spot to vacation was Ocean City, New Jersey, with his family. Alexander treasured the time he was able to spend with his family.
Alexander is survived by his wife, Gail Konyves, of home; and his children, Alexander Mark Konyves of Rome, Pennsylvania, Barry Wade Konyves and his wife Patty, of Camptown, Pennsylvania, Michael David Konyves and his wife, Rebecca, of Scranton, Pennsylvania, Deborah Jean Moyer and her husband, Ken, of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kara Yurkanin (Reigner) of Jessup, Pennsylvania, Josh Bachelor of Dalton, Pennsylvania, Emily Jean Moyer of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, Ashley Smith of Mildred, Pennsylvania, and Luke Shook (Ruth) of Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania; his great-grandchildren, Chase Bachelor and Abigail Shook; his brother, Larry Konyves (Marilyn) of Bensalem, Pennsylvania; as well as many nieces and nephews. Abiding by Alexander’s wishes there will be a private gathering at his home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Alexander’s name to the Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.Arrangements are entrusted with Sheldon Funeral Homes, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, Pennsylvania. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
