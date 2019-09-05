Alexander Lee Overacker “Alex,” 22, passed away July 11, 2019. He was born in Sayre, Pennsylvania on April 25, 1997 to J. Robert Overacker and Ricki Spiak. Alex enjoyed driving, music, comedy, the beach, play station, his many friends and spending time with William and Sam.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sam Overacker, 21; his 1 year old son, William Lee Overacker; mother, Ricki Spiak; father, J. Robert Overacker and step-mother, Lori A. Seymour; brother, Ozzy W. Overacker, Jared Dodge and Lucas Dodge; step brother, Wyatt Seymour; step-sister, Ashlynn Seymour; grandparents, Linda Nichols and Richard Smith; mother-in-law, Melissa Palmer; father-in-law, Dan Lee; great-grandmother, Ruth Tuttle; aunts, Katie Coleman, Laura Moylan, Meaghan Osterhout, Linda Johnson; uncles, Brian Nichols, John Bovair, Brian Johnson; cousins, Brian Johnson Jr. (Ashley), Dwight Johnson, Haley Duvall and Taylor Lindey.
A celebration of life service will be held 5 p.m. Wednesday July 17, 2019 at Countryside Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Donations can be sent to the funeral home for the expenses.
