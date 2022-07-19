Alfred Michael Zyga, 86, of Ocean Isle Beach, NC, formerly of Sayre, PA, passed peacefully on Thursday, June 30, 2022, while in hospice care.
Al is survived by his only daughter, Jeanne Jo (Zyga) Ball and son-in-law, Gregory P. Ball of Salisbury, NC; his only grandson, Marshall V. Ball also of Salisbury; his only sister, Joanne Fetkenhour of Donora, PA; special niece, Alana (Warner) Dewey and her husband Walt; special nephew, Gary Warner and his wife Lenora “Nori” (Haflett) all of Troy, PA; and several other dear great nieces and nephews from that area.
Al was born on December 2, 1935, in McKeesport, PA, and was the only son of Joseph and Ella (Perfetto) Zyga. In addition to both parents he was preceded in death in 2018 by his one and only love Jean (Warner) Zyga after 59 years of marriage as well as by his dearest father and mother-in law , Victor A. Warner and Beatrice H. Young Warner Wolfe of Troy, PA. Also his in-laws Allen and Doris “Judy” (Taber) Warner of Troy, PA; Dorothy M. ( Warner) and George B. Murray of Towanda, PA and niece, Gail (Shook) Williams of Williamsport, PA.
Al graduated from Donora High School (PA) and Mansfield University (PA) with a Bachelor of Science in Education and completed his Master’s Degree in Education from Scranton University (PA). He had but one employer, Sayre Area High School located in Sayre, PA, where he worked alongside his loving wife for over thirty years until his retirement. Known as “Big Al” to many, he was a Math teacher, Administrator, Athletic Director, and boy’s basketball coach. He touched many students’ lives in countless ways.
While enjoying his retirement in NC he spent much time golfing especially at his home course -The Links at Brick Landing, following Duke Basketball, and playing poker with his closest pals. His memberships include St. Brendan’s Catholic Church and the Brick Landing Men’s Club and Golf League.
A graveside service for family and close friends will be held at a later date at the Glenwood Cemetery in Troy, PA.
Arrangements are under the direction of Brunswick Funeral Service in Shallotte, NC.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider remembering Al by donating to the Redskin Club at Sayre Area School District, 333 W. Lockhart St., Sayre, PA 18840. Attn: Barry Claypool
Online condolences can be made by visiting www.brunswickfuneralservice.com.
