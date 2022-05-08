A limb has fallen from our family tree that says grieve not for me, remember the best times, the laughter, the song and the good times I lived when I was strong ~ Alice A. Abell, 91, of Warren Center, Pa passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday evening, May 3, 2022. A lifelong and a truly loved resident of Warren Center, Alice was born on August 7, 1930, one of four children born to the late Merle and Mary (Dewing) Allyn. She attended school in Warren Center and was a graduate of Vestal High School class of 1947. It was a crisp fall day on October 8,1949, when she married Emerson Abell. Together they shared 60 years of marriage until her heart was broken on February 13, 2010 with his passing. Alice and Emerson treasured their community of Warren Center, where they were members of the Warren Center United Methodist Church and actively participated with the Bradford County Republican Committee. In addition, Alice served as secretary of the Warren Center Cemetery and was a member of the Community Independent Bible Church. Alice and Emerson treasured their family and loved to host reunions at Abells’ Pond. She found great peace, solitude and comfort at the pond. Being surrounded by family warmed Alice’s heart and she always looked forward to having family nearby. Alice and Emerson’s home was a place to come and share memories and gather for a delicious meal. The world would stop every Saturday evening at 7pm while she and Emerson watched the Lawrence Welk Show. She continued this tradition even after he passed away. Many will remember Alice for her love of cooking and baking. She would warm the hearts of those who would visit “Alice’s Kitchen” at the Owego and Athens Valley Stockyards. She lovingly would bake sixty pies each week for her restaurant. Eating a slice of Alice’s pie was like receiving a hug and a kiss from Alice herself! Until we meet again, Mom and Dad, may the angels hold you both in the palm of their hands. Alice has left her fingerprint on the hearts of her family. She will be greatly missed by her six children: Tom (Mary Kay) Abell, Jerry (Bonnie) Abell, Robert D. Abell, Dennis (Shirley) Abell, Daniel (Sharon) Abell, and Mary (Glenn) Wolfe. Her brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Dee (Anna) Abell; Her special grandchildren: Tommy (Megan), Todd (Misty), Khristina (Micah), Rindy (Kishore), Rob (Lisa), Roxanna (Maurice), Pamela, Clyde (Myriah), Jon (Becky), Heidi (Nathan), Robin (Austin), Bryan (Natalie), Anne-Shirley (Joel), Denise (Nicko), Jared, Raeanna (Chris), Daniel (Jessica), Jacquelyn, Ben (Ally), Sam, Stacy (David) and Craig (Nikki); 50 great grandchildren; many, many, nieces, nephews and their families also survive. In addition to her husband Emerson and her parents, she was also predeceased by her mother-in-law and father-in-law DeLeon and Bernice (Pendleton) Abell; her sister and brother-in-law: Beva and Milo Wilson; her brothers and sisters-in-law: Audra and Ellen Allyn, Ashley and Cora Allyn; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Grace and Max Dewing, Martha and Robert Dewing. Abiding with Alice’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. Our family asks that you share your memories, stories and favorite pictures by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Memorial donations may be directed to the Warren Center Cemetery c/o Judy Davenport, 3645 N. Rome Road, Ulster, PA 18851. A celebration of her life will be held over the July 4th weekend at Abell’s pond, a place that was near and dear to her heart,. A special thank you to Guthrie Hospice for the love and care given to Mom as she made her way to her heavenly home and was reunited with Dad. Caring assistance is being provided by the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols.
Latest News
- Live updates | Canada's Trudeau in Ukraine to offer support
- Man gets 45 to 100 years in custody exchange slayings
- How climate scientists keep hope alive as damage worsens
- After leak, religious rift over legal abortion on display
- Horoscope
- Dear Abby
- BC Biz: App now connecting veterans directly to work
- Guthrie Clinic appoints first chief strategy officer
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.