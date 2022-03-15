Alice A. Saar, 64, of Canton Township, passed away on Sunday morning, March 13, 2022, at her residence, while surrounded by the love of her family. Alice was born August 9, 1957, in Blossburg, one of four children of the late James Alfred and Vesta Marie (Day) Austin. Alice was a graduate of Canton High School and a member of the Canton Moose Lodge 429. She married the late Robert Saar Jr. and together they shared over 25 years until his passing in 2008. She was employed by Futures in Towanda as a caregiver for several years until her failing health no longer permitted her to work.
Alice loved playing games, especially Bingo and the card game Rummy 500. She enjoyed crocheting, dancing and tending to her house plants and flowers. She was a very giving person who would never hesitate to help anyone in a time of need.
Surviving Alice is her daughter; Rose (Lewis) Frederick of Canton, a granddaughter; Kailey Frederick, brother; Dennis (Kathy) Austin of Ralston, special nephew; Donald Sechrist and his children, dear friends “the three musketeers”; niece-Brenda Sechrist, Glenda Fuller and Lisa Brown, feline companion, Sweety Pie, as well as several other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Besides her parents and husband, Alice was predeceased by a great grandmother, K. Rose Austin, a brother; James “Junior” Austin and a sister, Barbara Vroman.
Services and burial in Pennsdale Cemetery will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, Inc., 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724 is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation in Alice’s name to a charity of one’s choice. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.