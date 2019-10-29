Alice Ball Ward, 90, widow of James W. “Jim” Ward well-known Wysox businessman of Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday morning, Oct. 27, 2019, at the Personal Care Home of Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda.
Alice was born July 15, 1929 in Cayuta, New York, the daughter of the late Edward Thomas Ball and Levena Berry Ball. Alice was a graduate of Bernsville High School, Bernsville, New Jersey, with the class of 1947. Alice met her future husband Jim, at the Blue Swan sewing factory in Sayre where she worked as a supervisor. She was later employed by GTE Sylvania in Towanda for 25 years until retirement.
Alice was a long-standing member of the First Presbyterian Church in Towanda where she served as a deacon and church treasurer. Later in life, she belonged to the Community Vesper Church of Standing Stone. Alice was a member of the Towanda Garden Club and the Towanda Area Senior Citizens. She enjoyed gardening, reading and volunteering at T.A.C.O. with her husband Jim.
Alice is survived by Linda Ginder, her only daughter, who resides in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, with her husband, Dale; and two grandchildren, Cassandra Ginder of Nottingham, Maryland, Christopher Ginder of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania; a niece, Barbara Quinones; very close friends and caregivers, Carol Putnam, Linda Sarnosky, Connie Miller, Barbara Putnam and Rose Scott.
In addition to her parents, Alice was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Jim, on May 8, 2017; her brother, Gordon Ball; and sister, Marjorie Wood.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, Pennsylvania, with Rev. Robert W. Martin officiating. The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Towanda, Pennsylvania. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to You Too Animal Rescue, 13489 Route 220, Towanda, PA 18848, in Alice Ball Ward’s memory.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
