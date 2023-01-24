“Only a moment you stayed but what an imprint your footprints have left on our hearts.”
Alice E. Derby (Kipling), age 75, passed away peacefully at Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center on Sunday, January 22, 2023.
Alice was born January 30, 1948 in Sayre Pennsylvania to the late Joseph and Jean (Phelps) Kipling.
Alice was a 1965 graduate of Towanda High School. She began working for Commonwealth Telephone Company in 1966 as a switchboard operator and continued to work there for forty-two years retiring as a District Manager. She was an active member of her church, Independent Baptist Church in Towanda, where she was always volunteering her time. She especially enjoyed organizing and working in the kitchen for church events and she also helped in the library. Alice enjoyed participating in Bible Studies and was an eager learner. Her desire was to honor and glorify the Lord and learn whatever He wanted to teach her. A few of her favorite pasttimes and activities were studying biblical history, reading, and quilt making and camping in her younger years. Alice was well known for her famous carrot cakes that she refused to share the recipe.
She was predeceased by her beloved brother Tommy.
Alice is survived by her cherished son Tim, his wife Jean, two grandchildren Christa and Michael and two great grandchildren Scarlet and Gio, sisters Julia and Kathie, and brothers Richard and Andy.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 11:00am at the Independent Baptist Church, 109 Cherry Street, Towanda, PA.
Burial will follow at the Wysox Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Wysox, PA.
Those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or offer condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.
