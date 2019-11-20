Alice J. (Bohart) Schmelzle, 86, of Ogdensburg, passed away Monday morning, Nov. 18, 2019, at The Williamsport Home with her loving family by her side.
Alice was born Jan. 22, 1933 to the late Eugene H. Bohart and Mary (Brion) Bohart in Ellenton. She was a graduate of Liberty High School, class of 1951. On April 24, 1954, she married Dean Schmelzle. Together they shared 57 blissful years together until his passing on March 27, 2012.
Alice was always known as a hard worker. In her high school years, she worked at Fry Brother’s Turkey Ranch. In addition to raising seven children, she helped run the family dairy farm with her husband Dean. Alice had many hobbies and interests with family being her utmost importance. She will be remembered for always being in the kitchen cooking, and rest assured, there was always enough food for everyone and plenty to take home as well. Alice looked forward to time spent with her children and grandchildren, playing a variety of board games and cards with them. She was an avid seamstress and quilter and was a member of the Mt. Top Quilter’s. Alice made numerous quilts for every family member. She took pleasure in canning and gardening, assuring that the family would have fresh canned goods all year long. She was a woman of faith and an active member of the Ogdensburg Church of Christ where she was always happy to help with Vacation Bible School and in the kitchen during dinners. Alice was also involved with the Ogdensburg Grange No. 293 and the Union Township Historical Society.
Besides her parents and husband, Dean Schmelzle Sr. Alice was predeceased by a son, Dean Schmelzle Jr.; infant great-grandchildren, Curtis and Jean Davis; siblings, Louise, Howard, Dale and Bruce and a brother-in-law, Oliver Schmelzle Jr.
Surviving Alice are her sons, Cristy (Mary) Schmelzle, Terry (Rikki) Schmelzle and Kerry Schmelzle; her daughters, Jeanie (Edward) Root, Julie (Jeff) Bellows and Janie (Jim) Segur; grandchildren, Laurel, Michelle, Curtis, Lindsey, Hayley, Carly, Jamie, Jenna, Jarvis, Jocelyn, Jenelle, Jarin, Zackary and Alexi; great-grandchildren, Trevor, Kyle, Crystal, Patrick, Liam, Nicole, Cheyanne, Morgan, Wyatt, Lane, Lillian, Elijah, Easton, Veronica, Kynlee, Millicent, Makenzie, Mason and Khalessi; siblings, Max Bohart, Anna Mae Pardoe and Joyce Black; sister-in law, Donna Shoff; a brother-in-law, Lloyd Schmelzle; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at the Ogdensburg Church of Christ with the funeral service following at 1 p.m. Reverend Josh Kelley will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Ogdensburg Cemetery. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, Inc., 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA, 17724 is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers consider a donation in Alice’s memory to the Mt. Top Quilters, c/o Ogdensburg Church of Christ, 13065 Rt. 414, Canton, PA 17724. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
