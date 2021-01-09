Alice J. Carr, 80, of Lawton, PA passed away suddenly on January 5, 2021. She was born on April 15, 1940 the oldest child of the late William D. and Agnes M. Jones, Sr. She was predeceased by a sister, Margaret (Jones) Coolbaugh and her grandson, Adam Phillip Teetsel.
She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Elton Romeyn Carr, son, John W. Carr of Stevensville, PA, daughter, Ann Marie Licata (Kenneth) of Hummelstown, PA, daughter, Catherine E. Teetsel (James) of Meshoppen, PA, son, Thomas M. Carr (Joyce) of Corning, NY, daughter, Rita J. Edwards (Steven) of Springville, PA and son, Daniel J. Carr (Kimberly) of Waverly, NY.
She is also survived by a brother William D. Jones Jr. (Vicky) Friendsville, PA, sister Mary Edsell (Carl) of LeRaysville, PA and sister June A. Burton (Ronald) of Hallstead, PA.
Alice cherished her family particularly her 15 grandchildren and great grandson, Bryan Carr, Devon Carr, Dominic Licata, Francesca Licata, Gabriella Licata, Vincent Licata, Julianna Licata, Angelo Licata, David Teetsel, Carolyn Teetsel, Abigail Carr, Curtis Edwards, Madeline Edwards, Gabriel Edwards, Peyten Carr, and great grandson Jackson Teetsel.
Alice grew up in Friendsville, PA on her family’s farm. Alice attended the Rushville School until 1958 when she was part of the first Senior Class at Elk Lake High School. She married Elton on July 8, 1961.
Alice was a devoted communicant for her whole life between St. Patrick’s Church in Middletown, PA and St. Francis Xavier Church in Friendsville, PA. Her service to the faith community ranged from teaching religious education to providing support for funeral masses.
Alice worked at the Grange National Bank in Lawton for many years as a teller and then as Branch Manager.
Alice was dedicated to her community; after retirement, she volunteered for 20 years with Meals on Wheels and delivered meals to community members in need. She was recognized statewide for her service. She also served on the Elk Lake High School and SCCTC School Board for many years.
In her younger years, Alice was Den Mother for the Lawton Cub Scout Pack and received the Silver Beaver Award from the Boy Scouts for her contributions. Alice was also a leader for the local 4H Club.
Alice spent her life doing for others. She often sacrificed her own well-being for those in need. She was loved and will be missed greatly.
In lieu of flowers please contribute to Meals on Wheels of Susquehanna County.
The family will hold a Funeral Mass at a later date.
