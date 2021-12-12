Beautiful memories will live forever in our hearts...
Our hearts were broken on Sunday, December 5th, 2021, with the passing of our loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece and friend Alice M. Rogers, 66, of Litchfield, PA. Although her time with us was all too brief, Alice always carried a smile and never let the struggles she faced with Multiple Sclerosis tear her down. Alice was born on August 3, 1955, on the military base of Fort Bragg in North Carolina during her father’s years of service. On November 13, 1981, Alice married Brett Rogers. They had a great love, together they raised three precious daughters. Alice’s home was a warm and inviting place where she loved to host dinners, holidays and game nights for her family and friends. She was an active participant and role model in her girls’ lives, serving as a Girl Scout Leader for 20 years. Alice also ministered in the capacity of treasurer-secretary to the treasurer of her church, Litchfield United Methodist Church for many years. In addition, she also served as Litchfield Township Auditor. She loved nature. She especially loved watching the birds and developed quite a following at her feeders outside her window. She also enjoyed her time working on the family vegetable and strawberry farms.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 40 years, Brett Rogers; her three daughters: Peggy Settel (Jennifer Shaffer), Barbie Settel (Juan Barbosa), and Monica (Benjamin) Swoyer; grandchildren: Juan Barbosa II; Jadon, Grayson, and Cameron Swoyer; brother Edward Hunsinger; sister Cheryl VanPatten (Tim Ricard); sister-in-law Karen Hunsinger; aunts: Geri Cheevers, Cathy Ondreyko, and Barb Hunsinger; mother-in-law Vivian Settel; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was predeceased by her parents Dean and Mary (Cheevers) Hunsinger, siblings Margaret “Peggy” Hunsinger and Kevin Hunsinger, father-and mother-in-law Don and Ethel Rogers, and brother-in-law Scott Rogers.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held in the spring on April 13th, 2022 at 4pm at the Litchfield United Methodist Church, 2759 Litchfield Rd, Sayre, PA 18840. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Litchfield United Methodist Church, 2759 Litchfield Rd. Sayre, PA 18840 in loving memory of Alice M. Rogers.
