It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn’t go alone, for part of us went with you the day God called you home … Surrounded by her family, Alice Mae (Fox) Cook, 92, of North Orwell, Pennsylvania, passed away at her home on Aug. 16, 2020.
Alice was born on June 13, 1928 in Towanda, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Leonard and Hazel (Webb) Fox. Alice graduated from Rome High School class of 1946. On July 18, 1953, a warm summer day, Alice Mae and Earl Cook Jr. were married and made North Orwell their home. Alice Mae was much loved and respected, she became known as the “local historian.”
Alice Mae loved her tiny community of North Orwell. She will be fondly remembered by many in the community for her caring ways and always willing to help others. She was often found running errands for those in her community. She enjoyed visiting with friends and neighbors and baking delicious pies that were requested for community dinners.
Alice Mae will be greatly missed by her son Thomas Cook; her grandson Eric Cook; step-grandchildren, Amanda (Jeffrey) Stroup; Kenneth M. (Sara) Robinson; and great grandchildren, Logan, Jacob, Rebecca and Nicholas.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service for Alice Mae at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21 at the North Orwell Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
Those who wish, may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the North Orwell Community Hall, c/o Karen Brown, 2749 Orwell Rd, Rome, PA 18837.
Caring assistance is being provided by the Cooley Family of the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols.
