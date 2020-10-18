Alice Marion Sampson, 86, of Troy, born Dec. 15, 1933, passed away on Oct. 16, 2020. Alice retired from the Bradford County Manor. Alice loved to visit with her family and friends. She was the daughter of the late Claude & Sarah (Scott) Joslyn. Alice was preceded by her husband, Dorance Sampson Sr.; son, Jeffrey Sampson; brothers, Dick Joslyn, David Joslyn, Claude Joslyn; sisters, Velma Leonard and Shirley Buck.
Alice is survived by son, Dorance Sampson Jr.; his wife, Anita; daughters, Alisa and Danny Stump, Angela and Brian Hawley, Amanda and Christopher Laylon, and Andrea and Craig Lee; son, David Sampson; wife, Felica; daughter, Michelle Sampson; sons, David Sampson Jr. and Lacey Greene, and Sammy and Alisha Sampson; daughter, Sarah Maines; her husband, Richard; daughters, Carolyn Magahan, Christina Magahan, Mindy Maines; step-sons, Joshua Maines and Mark Maines; (Dana Sampson son of Jeffery Sampson) along with 27 great grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Margaret States, Edna Robbins, Barbara and Lester Williams, Judy Henley; brothers, Frank Joslyn, Gary Joslyn; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Luthers Mills. Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerald W. Vickery Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA 16947.
