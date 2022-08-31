“I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course. I have kept the faith.”
Alice Rosemary Kilmer, 94, of Sayre PA, went home to be with her Lord on August 29, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Alice was born on June 30, 1928 in Johnson City, NY, the daughter of Harry Paul Franklin and Cecile Georgianna (Canfield) Franklin. When she was just a toddler, her father was killed by a trolley car, leaving her mother to raise her and her older siblings on a widow’s pension. Alice was sickly as a child but grew to become a beautiful young woman who caught the eye of a young man named Kenneth Earl Kilmer. She faithfully wrote to him as he served in the Marine Corps and when he was discharged, they were married on June 1, 1948 at the Pilgrim Holiness Church in Binghamton, NY. Alice worked for Fairplay Carmel in Binghamton as an assistant bookkeeper until she left to become a full-time mom. Alice loved to decorate the various homes she and Ken lived in over the years and her home was filled with the many knick-knacks she had collected. She was known for her potato salad (always use Hellman’s) and delicious pies (Crisco is the secret for the crust) and loved being part of any special family celebration. A talented musician, Alice taught herself to play the piano and could hear a song and play it without sheet music. She and Ken directed many church choirs and cantatas over the years and often sang duets, with her at the piano or organ. She was a woman who always seemed to look stylish with her matching outfits and accessories, even if she wasn’t leaving the house. Alice’s daughters loved to watch her excitement as she opened her new clothes on special occasions, especially Christmas. Over the years, Alice travelled many places with her husband, family, and friends, including a trip to visit her first great-grandchild in Germany, David Geaney. Her husband was an Electrolux salesman who won a number of expense-paid trips to Nassau and Florida and at one time they made their home in Florida. Her greatest accomplishment in life was the family she built with her husband and her greatest joy was visiting with each one who stopped by to visit her and her beloved cat, Angel. When Alice and her husband were walking across a street in Sayre in October 2001 they were hit by an unlicensed teenager and Ken never fully recovered. Alice would visit him several times a day in the nursing home and when he passed away on February 4 2011, she lost the love of her life. A strong woman of faith, Alice loved her Lord and looked forward to being reunited with her beloved Ken on the heavenly shores. Now they are finally together again and blending their voices with the angelic choir in worship to the God they so faithfully served here on earth. Well done, good and faithful servant, we love you so much and we can’t imagine life without you but we know we’ll see you again someday soon.
Alice is survived by her daughters, Nancy (Edward) Schrader of Sayre, Yvonne Kilmer of Sayre, and son Mark (Carol) Kilmer of Sayre, her older sister Ruth Franklin Bowman of Johnson City, NY, her sister-in-law, Florence Kilmer Fuller of Vestal, NY, grandchildren: Tricia (Brian) Cavanaugh of Gillett, Tammy (John) Ciavardini of Sayre, Julie VanFleet of Sayre, Becky Waltman of Athens, Sherry (Matt) Middlebrook of Sayre, Darren (Darla) Parks of Warren Center, Valerie (Tom) Monaco of Vestal NY, Camey (Scott) Szabo of Cortland NY , Jeff (Natalie) Kilmer of New Windsor NY, Mandy (Craig) Girven of Windsor CO, twenty great-grandchildren, and eight great-great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by the feline she found on her doorstep many years ago, Angel, her faithful companion. Special thanks to a wonderful caring aide who was there for both Ken and Alice over the years, Missy Mullen of Athens. Alice was predeceased by her parents, her husband Kenneth Kilmer in 2011 after sixty-two years of marriage, her brother Gerald Franklin and his wife Pauline and her brother-in-law Kenneth Bowman, as well as many brother and sister-in-laws. A time of visitation will be held Saturday, September 3, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church, 701 W. Pine St, Athens, PA with Rev. Marlin Fuller, Alice’s nephew, officiating. Interment will be in the Tioga Point Cemetery immediately following the service. Memorial Donations may be made in Alice’s name to the Endless Mts. Pregnancy Care Center, P.O. Box 42, Canton, PA 17724 to support young mothers or to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 as Alice never met a dog or cat she didn’t love. The Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home in Sayre has been entrusted with funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal”
