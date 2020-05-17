Aliciana Marie Jones and Baby Arnez Dianté Jabbar Jones of Elmira, New York, were carried away by angels on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Aliciana was born on April 18, 2000 in Elmira, the daughter of Kathleen Cratsley and the late Curtis Jabbar Jones. She was predeceased by her loving brother Arnez Nater (Mariah, Ahmariana, Mae’anna); survived by her grandparents, Gene and Annmarie McMurray; brothers, Dianté Jones, Caleb Jones, Quincey Jones; sister, Gy’anna Davis; cousins, Adriana (Ahlana, Dre’amour), Elliandra (Adonis, Lay’leannah) and Sophia ( Kamrin, God-daughter Nalani, Maelia); along with several other cousins, aunts, uncles, family members and friends.
Leaving to mourn are special friends, Gabriel Ceeley (family), and LaTasha Blaney (family).
There was never a dull moment … Aliciana was always putting a smile on someone’s face. The moment she found out about baby Arnez she was beyond ecstatic, making sure she told everyone and anyone. She loved music, fishing, riding, and above all her loved ones.
Private services were held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.