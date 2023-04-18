Allan Thomas Esmus, Sr., 91, of 131 Colonial Drive, Towanda, PA passed away Saturday morning, April 15, 2023, at his home. Allan was born February 4, 1932, in New York, NY the son of John Henry Esmus and Louisa Roher Esmus.
Allan served with the U.S. Army Air Corp during the Korean War. In August of 1956, Allan married the former Joyce L. Heskell who preceded him in death on May 16, 2008.
Allan was employed by Stroud’s Supply in Wysox, PA initially as a plumber-electrician and later as a sales representative for 40 years until his retirement in 1994.
Allan was a member of American Legion Post No. 42, Towanda. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and his hobbie, collecting model trains.
Surviving are his sons: Allan T. Esmus Jr. and wife, Sherri, of Towanda, and Chris Esmus and wife, Patti, of Gillett, grandchildren, Maureen (Ong), Maximillian, Karen (Chance), and a great grandson, Silas.
In addition to his wife and parents, Allan was predeceased by his infant children, Ronald and Karen Esmus and his brother, John Esmus. A funeral service will be held Friday, April 21, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 will accord full military honors at the funeral home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Rome Cemetery, Rome, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
