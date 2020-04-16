During the early morning hours of Tuesday, April 14, 2020, Allen Aber of Columbia Cross Roads, Pennsylvania, Passed away unexpectedly at Troy Community Hospital due to complications related to diabetes. He was 72 years of age.
Born in Troy, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 10, 1947, he was the son of Judd and Marguerite Aber. He was a graduate of Troy High School and was a farmer throughout his working life. He was married to the former Charlene Clark and together they raised two daughters and shared 53 years. Allen was an avid bowler and lover of classic cars. He enjoyed the classic car shows in Troy and was proud of his 1963 and ‘64 Plymouth Valiants.
Allen is survived by his wife of 53 years, Charlene, at home; daughters, Daphne Aber at home and Holly (and Valentin) Rodriguez of Columbia Cross Roads; sister, Mary Rathbun of Troy; granddaughter, Kaitlynn Rodriguez of Columbia Cross Roads; nephews, Joe Crawford of Horseheads, New York, and Tim Crawford of Columbia Cross Roads; and former sister-in-law and husband, Lois and Cecil Edwards of Avis, Pennsylvania.
In keeping with Department of Health guidelines during the current situation there will be a private graveside service at Bradford County Memorial Park. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Those wishing to honor Allen’s memory may do so with contributions in his name to the American Diabetes Association, 63 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.
Send condolences at morseandkleesefuneralhome.com.
