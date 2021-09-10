One of the last of the Greatest Generation leaves us …
Allen B. Seymour, age 96, of Wysox, PA passed away on Wednesday morning, Sept. 8, 2021 at Guthrie Skilled Nursing at Towanda Memorial Hospital. Al was born in Terry Township, PA on February 8, 1925, the youngest child of Leo and Erma (Grippen) Seymour. He worked on the family farm and attended Wyalusing and Towanda schools before joining the Navy in 1943 to serve his country during WWII. He spent his time in the service at Moffett Field in California, doing shore patrol in blimps used to protect the western coast of the U.S.
After his honorable service discharge in 1946, Al returned to the Wysox area, where he soon met his future wife, Marjorie Birdsall of Powell, PA. They married on June 28, 1947 and recently celebrated 74 loving and devoted years together.
Al worked for many years as a tractor-trailer driver for Towanda Beverage and Tioga Transport. He and Marge also owned and operated the Elbow Room Tavern in Monroeton, PA from 1971 to 1984. In 1988, he and Marge embarked on a new adventure near Mariposa, CA, going into partnership in The Colorado Quartz (gold) mine with their daughter, Gayle, and son-in-law, Larry Lehto. During their four-year adventure, they found what Rock and Gem Magazine called the world’s finest crystallized gold specimen, which was named “The Dragon.”
In his early years, Al won many shooting events with a rifle. Later, he became an expert archer, winning time and time again in tournaments at the local, regional and state levels of competition. He was also the founder of the very popular Algonquin Archery Club near Monroeton. Deer hunting season and elk hunting in Colorado were his favorites.
As a self-taught guitar player, Al played and sang for three years with the Ozark Playboys, a country/western band that performed on the WATS radio show out of Sayre. From the mid-50s until recently, he played for the Gypsies band. His lead Martin guitar complimented the accordion of his dear friend and band leader, Len Souto, on hundreds of square dance, polka, and country tunes all over the surrounding area.
Allen and Marge spent the last several years wintering in Hernando, Florida. Three of their children and many other local people wintered near them too. This became a high light of their retirement years.
Allen was a member various Veterans Associations, including the Moffett Airfield Historical Museum and the Wyalusing American Legion Post #534.
A man of his generation, Al was head of his household, but led with a gentle heart. His quiet sense of humor, kindness, and deep love for family make his passing difficult for all who knew him.
Surviving are his wife, Marjorie of Wysox, son, Gary (Diane) Seymour of Sugar Run, PA, daughter, Gayle (Larry) Lehto of Lakewood, CO, daughter, Gila (Bob) Beers of Wysox, PA, son, Gene Seymour of Towanda; grand and great-grandchildren, Kelly Gannon and children, Abbie (fiancé Trey), Alex, Ava; Sean (Siana) Seymour and son, Brae; Rob (Stacy) Beers and children, Brody and Brooklyn; Nate (Michelle) Seymour and children, Colt and Dakota; Jim (Jen) Seymour and children, Ben and Kamdyn; Tyler Seymour; Jared (Krystal) Seymour and children, Chase, Evan, Alex, and Avery; sister-in-law, Betty Johnson; several nieces and nephews; and longtime friends, Len and Marie Souto and Kenny Repsher.
Besides his parents, Allen was predeceased by his in-laws, William E. and Hazel Birdsall and all of his brothers, sisters and their spouses: Nelson (Wilda) Seymour and Clayton Seymour; Alice (Fred) Campbell, Iva (Ray) Champluvier; and by all his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Vivian (David) Crane, Ellen (Jack) Cranmer, Doris (Floyd) Seipler, William F. Birdsall, and Jesse (Shirley) Birdsall; great-grandson, Austin Seymour; and his loyal dog Rolfe.
Abiding by Allen’s request, there will be no services at this time. A celebration of life memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Allen’s name to the Marine Corps League, c/o Roy Schrimp, 175 Ashview Drive, Towanda, PA 18848 or to the Bradford County Humane Society, PO Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church Street, Wyalusing, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.