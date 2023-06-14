Allen Charles Melody, 65, of Towanda went home to be with the Lord on May 18, 2023 at Robert Packer Hospital Sayre, PA.
Allen was born in Elmira, NY on June 24, 1957, the son of the late Alberta Spencer Melody and the late Charles Melody. He attended schools in Elmira.
Allen was baptized at the Oakwood United Mehodist Church on June 9, 1963 and attended the church there until moving to PA.
Allen made many friends in Towanda and had many favorites. He enjoyed his times spent with Senior groups at the Colonial Towers going to yard sales, doing karaoke, visiting with neighbors and watching movies. He loved collecting ceramic statures of wild animals and old 33-1/3 Christmas records.
He is survived by his aunt, Judy Smith of Burlington, PA and several cousins.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service to be held Saturday June 17 at 10 a.m. at the Wysox Presbyterian church in Wysox with the Rev. Jira Albers officiating and Jacob Gilpin providing the music.
