Allen Close Kingsley, formerly of Penn Yan, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Denton, Texas on July 12, 2019. Allen was born Dec. 2, 1934, in Gillett, Pennsylvania, to Alton M. and Helena C. Kingsley.
Born into the family poultry business, Allen had a passion for raising poultry that spanned the globe, recently inspiring and consulting on the start of a chicken farm in Ghana. Allen was active in the Poodle Club of America for 32 years prior to his passing.
Allen is survived by his wife, Janet, of Denton, Texas; children, Tom (Marilyn) Kingsley, Donna Payne, Scott (Coleen) Kingsley, JoAnn Kingsley, David (Tanya) Kingsley, and John (Chelsea) Kingsley; step-children, Donna (Ted) Hirsch, Bill Rule, and Cathy (Jeffery) Bielby; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. in Gillett, on Aug. 22, 2019, with a reception at the Troy Sale Barn at 1 p.m. where we can gather, tell stories and celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Keuka Comfort Care Home, P.O. Box 107, Penn Yan, NY 14527.
