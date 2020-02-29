Allen E. Grippo, M.D., age 86, of Wyalusing (formerly of Raleigh, North Carolina) passed away Friday morning, Feb. 28, 2020 at the Wyalusing Valley Personal Care Home.
Allen was born on March 31, 1933 in Kenilworth, New Jersey, the son of the late Allen P. and Mary Kremlick Grippo.
Allen graduated from Wyalusing High School in 1951.
He was employed as a psychiatrist for the state of North Carolina and he also had four psychiatry practices of his own. In his spare time Allen enjoyed golfing.
Allen is survived by his daughters, Lisa Grippo of Alexandria, Virginia, and Joan Grippo Main of Neptune Beach, Florida; his granddaughter, Ariel Grippo and grandson, Hudson Main; his brother, Anthony Grippo (Sally Matlack) of Wyalusing; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 with Reverend Dr. Barry Ballard of the Wyalusing Presbyterian Church officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted with Sheldon Funeral Homes, 155 Church St., Wyalusing. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
