Mr. Allen Glen Fassett, age 66, of Meshoppen, PA, passed away in the comfort of his home on Thursday morning, March 11, 2021.
Allen was born in Meshoppen, PA, on Feb. 24, 1955, a son of the late Wheaton D. Fassett Sr. and Daisy Elizabeth Farr.
He met the former Brenda Cooper in the late 1970’s, when he was working for Georgia’s Tree Farm in upstate NY. Brenda predeceased him in 1993. Shortly thereafter, he moved back to Meshoppen, PA, and worked for Meshoppen Township for the last 22 years.
Allen loved spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time outdoors, and listening to music with the windows down. He was always willing to help a friend in need. To know Allen was to love him and he will be missed by all who knew him.
Surviving, daughter, Alisha (John Mortimer) Fassett, Meshoppen; son, Chad Fassett, Meshoppen, grandchildren, Shyan Fassett, Meshoppen, Chasity Eastabrook, Towanda, Ryan Tinna, Meshoppen, PA, Skyler Smith, Meshoppen, PA; brother, Timothy John Fassett, Meshoppen, sister, Kathy Hamner, Kirkwood, NY; uncles, John M. Farr, Milton, PA, Roland C. Farr, Statesville, NC; aunts, Geraldine Farr Madill, Tunkhannock, PA, Mildred Farr Smith, Colley, PA, Mary Jane Stephenson, Mehoopany, PA.
He is also survived by three other grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides his parents he was predeceased by four brothers: Stephen Richard Fassett on March 14, 1995, Wayne David Fassett on March 13, 1998, Mark W. Fassett, Sr. on Feb. 9, 2011, and Wheaton D. Fassett, Jr. on April 19, 2011, and also by two uncles; Joseph B. Madill and David E. Farr, and one aunt, Barbara Richter.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA 18853 with Mr. Austen A. McGee officiating.
Friends and family may call at the Homer Funeral Home, Wyalusing, on Saturday morning, March 20, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the start of the service at 11 a.m.
Memorial donations can be made in Allen’s name to the Frank M. and Dorothea Henry Cancer Center, 1000 East Mountain Dr., Wilkes Barre, PA 18711.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
