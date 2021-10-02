On the evening of Thursday, September 30, 2021, well known Canton resident Allen L. Stull lost his courageous battle with cancer and passed away peacefully at his residence, with his wife, Susan, and dog Libby at his side. Born July 19, 1927, he was a lifelong resident of , and respected businessman in Canton, operating Stull’s Flowers & Gifts for over forty years. He was the son of Roderick and Mae (Bastion) Stull. Upon graduating from Canton High School Al immediately enlisted in the armed forces, serving during the last two years of WWII.
Following his retirement from the flower shop Al and Sue spent 28 winters in Florida. Al was an avid golfer and also enjoyed applying his artistic skills to wood carving, gardening and landscaping. He was a friend to all, kind and generous, and had a marvelous sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife, Susan, with whom he would have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary this month, son Keith A. Stull of Rochester NY, stepchildren C. Michelle (& John) Kern, Robert G. Buchanan, Lori Buchanan, Amy J. (& Kenny) Buck, grandchildren John(& Nichole) Ambruch, Cecily Ambruch, Emily Ambruch, Chelsea Buchanan, Brant Buchanan, Aaron Shults and Garret Shults, great-grandchildren Norah, Alice, Evie and Noah, and special sisters-in-law Judy Coole, Kathryn McCoy and Kathleen Gabriele, whom he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Thelma (& Howard) Bullock, and Myrtle (& Monnie) Larrison. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date due to COVID. (morseandkleesefuneralhome.com)
