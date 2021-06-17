Mr. Allen Ray Jennings, age 65, of Towanda, PA, passed away at his home on Monday, June 14, 2021.
Allen was born on June 30, 1955, Towanda, PA, a son of the late Cortez and Genevieve Kithcart Jennings. He graduated from Wyalusing High School, a member of the class of 1974.
He was engaged in farming for most of his life.
He enjoyed hunting, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving: son and daughter-in-law, Scott & Janae Jennings, Sayre, PA; brother and sister-in-law, Randy & Linda Jennings , Scipio, IN; sisters and brother-in-law, Juanita & David Light, Rome, PA, Barb Hallstead, New Caney, TX, Jean Feathers, Sayre, PA, Joan Feathers, Gillett, PA; sister-in-law, Annette Jennings, Ulster, PA; granddaughter, Marissa Jennings, Dushore.
He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides his parents he was predeceased by a brothers: Wayne Jennings and Gerald Jennings. He was also predeceased by a grandson, Dustin Jennings, and by a granddaughter, Kryssie Jennings.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 4 p.m. at the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA, with the Rev. Thomas Blackall officiating.
Family and friends may call on Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 3:30 p.m. until the start of the service at 4 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Bradford County Humane Society, PO Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850
Arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA 18853
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
