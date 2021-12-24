Allen Roy Blanchard, 88, of North Towanda, PA passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, December 22, 2021, at his home.
He was born and raised in Towanda on November 6, 1933, the son of the late Roy E. and Gertrude Allen Blanchard. While attending school in Towanda, Allen became the American Flag bearer for 6 years for the Towanda Band at football games and parades. In early years he assisted his parents in custodial duties at the Citizens National Bank in Towanda and helped his father with lawn care locally. Allen stayed with his grandmother through the summer months at Lake Wesauking opening cottages and mowing lawns. During his latter teen years, Allen worked part-time at Bob Morash’s gas station in North Towanda.
Allen was a graduate of Towanda High School with the Class of 1951 and became employed by Sylvania Electric in Towanda in March of 1953, remaining there for 41 years where he achieved the position as Supervisor of the Billing and Credit Department. Allen received many certificates of achievement in management development and practices over the years. As one who enjoyed people and work, Allen worked part-time for the Wolf Furniture Company for 16 years and later operated his own home care service, Al’s Carpet Cleaning, part-time for 16 years. Following his retirement from Sylvania Electric, Allen worked for JC Penny at the Bradford Town Center in Wysox for 6 years where he was one of the first employed.
Allen married his high school sweetheart, the former Phyllis G. Vanhorn on May 22, 1954. Their first few years of marriage was spent building their home in North Towanda where they lived for over 50 years and raising their family. Summer months were spent at their cottage at Lake Wesauking which was built in 1963, where many memorable family and church events took place. Allen enjoyed mowing his lawns, sitting on the deck at the lake, and caring for his family’s needs.
Allen was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Towanda since 1961 where he served as trustee, the Sylvania Quarter Century Club, Sylvania Men’s Club, National Association of Accountants, and the North Towanda Fire & Rescue Department. He also served as a director and volunteer for TACO.
Allen is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 67 years, Phyllis G. VanHorn Blanchard, their children, Lisa (James) Thomas of Mechanicsville, VA, Douglas Blanchard of North Towanda, Timothy (Lisa) Blanchard of Spring, TX, Mark (Lisa) Blanchard of Manassas, VA, grandchildren, Kelly (Chris) Trombley, Scott (Amy) Thomas, Ryan Thomas, Brielle Blanchard, Chelsea Blanchard, Rachel Blanchard, McKenzie Blanchard, Benjamin Evan Blanchard, Collin Blanchard, Garrett Blanchard, Evan Blanchard, step-granddaughter, Heather (Rich) Loyack, great grandchildren, Gavin, Nathaniel, Lilly, and Logan, step great grandchildren, Paisley, Harper, Benson, and Remington, brothers, Richard (Linda) Blanchard, John (Carol) Blanchard, Tom (Peg) Blanchard, his sister, Joann Chacona, brother-in-law, William (Julie) VanHorn as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private interment will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
