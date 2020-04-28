Alson “Al” C. Nickerson, 79, of Troy, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Services are incomplete and have been entrusted to the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main St., Troy, Pennsylvania.
