It is with great sadness that the Nickerson family announces the passing of Alson C. Nickerson, loving husband of Linda, father of Kirk, Kent and Kerry, and Pockey to Conner and Shelby Nickerson, on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the age of 79 years old.Nick was born on Dec. 14, 1940 to Alson and Marie Kastellic Nickerson in Cleveland, Ohio. After graduating from William Allen High School, he enlisted in the United States Army, serving from 1959-62, followed by service in the National Guard. In 1962 he married Rochelle Bader, celebrated 31 years of marriage and raised three children together in Upper Macungie Township, Pennsylvania.
Through his vocational training in drafting he worked for many years with Allentown Architect Lee Everett before being hired as a project manager with Alvin H. Butz, Inc. Nick loved his job and respected the Butz family tradition and reputation. He had the opportunity to be a part of many large construction projects throughout the Lehigh Valley including the Muhlenberg College Trexler Library, Lehigh Valley Prison, and Lehigh County Government Center.
On June 15, 1996 Nick and Linda married in the Troy Presbyterian Church. After Nick retired from the Alvin H. Butz Company his final project was designing and building their dream home in Farmers Valley, Troy, Pennsylvania. Nick was a Master Gardener, stone collector for building walls, lover of nature and his sterling work ethic cannot be adequately described. He will always be remembered by the love of, and for, his family, the mountains, yard work, golf and his many friends in the Lehigh Valley, Troy, Forest Glen Community, Naples, Florida and beyond.He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Chappell Nickerson; his sons, Kirk and Kent; daughter, Kerry; and grandchildren, Conner and Shelby. He is also survived by brothers-in-law, Richard Bader, Thomas (Jeanne), Steven (Jody) Chappell; eight nieces and nephews and their spouses; and 11 great-nieces, and four cousins and spouses.
Nick was predeceased by wife, Rochelle Bader Nickerson; father and mother, in-laws John and LaRue Bader, Richard and Carolyn Chappell, sister and brother in-law, Joseph and Joyce Lascio, and brother in-law, John (Jack) Bader.The Gerald W. Vickery Jr. Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.,1093 West Main St., Troy, Pennsylvania, has been entrusted with the arrangements. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date due to the COVID-19 virus.Memorial contributions may be made in Alson’s memory for colon/pancreatic cancer research to the American Association for Cancer Research, 615 Chestnut St., 17th Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19106 or Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, Pennsylvania.
Send condolences at: VickeryFH.com.
