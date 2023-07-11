Alvin “Dean” Kilborn, age 85, peacefully left the earth and entered heaven on the morning of July 8, 2023. Dean was born on October 10, 1937, at home on the family farm on Shanty Hollow Road, Roaring Branch to the late Edwin and Pearl (Deitrick) Kilborn. He was predeceased by his wife of 36 years, Carol (Vickery) Kilborn. Dean was a graduate of Canton High School and a member of the Ogdensburg Church of Christ and later in life, enjoyed attending Victory Church in Troy with his daughters.
What can we say as daughters about this amazing man we called Dad? It’s hard to sum up in just a few paragraphs. He was Dad to us but to others he was “Dean”, “Sonny”, “Deano”, and oddly enough “Dike” by the older generation. This man, our dad, was a hard-working man who was employed by JLF, Agway, and Ward Manufacturing with his evenings spent delivering sawdust, shale, or “who knows what” to our local farmers and neighbors. To the surprise and skepticism of our mom, bless her, Dad ventured out on his own and started Kilborn’s Trucking. This business continued with his smaller truck hauling sawdust, shale, and “who knows what” to our local farmers and neighbors but he added hauling garbage. Yes, he was the proud owner of a sanitation business, trash compactor and all! Dad loved his small business and being able to be out among his friends and neighbors and oddly enough, this little business afforded him the opportunity to chauffeur around a few local politicians to do “meet and greets” with the neighbors too.
In addition to work, Dad enjoyed his animals. He’d loved cattle from the time he was a little boy, and his 6-acre plot of land housed a variety of cows, pigs, horses, ponies, sheep, chickens, and rabbits with a whole host of stories and antics to go along with almost every animal and as his girls, we either witnessed or were a part of these shenanigans. Dad loved growing up in Ogdensburg and would tell stories of what life was like back “way back when” and insisted it was better back then. He enjoyed being a part of the community, entering floats in the Memorial Day parade, and playing Santa. It even garnered him the honorary title of Mayor of Ogdensburg for a year!
In 1996, Dad decided to retire from the garbage end of his business and sold it. He continued with his smaller truck doing what he loved, delivering sawdust to his friends who were farmers with the help of his friend, sidekick, and driver, Jack Callahan. What a pair!
Once officially retired, Dad loved to go to breakfast with the guys and once he couldn’t drive his buddies made sure he got to breakfast. A huge thank you to you all, and to the Chatterbox in Canton and the Midway Truck Stop for the many, many, breakfasts, and friendships!
To say we had a good life would be an understatement. We girls were truly blessed having both the father and mother that we did. So quickly that time has passed, and Dad is gone now too. As hard as death is, we are comforted knowing he’s reunited with Mom, and the family and friends that had gone on before him.
Dad leaves behind us girls Mindy (Ron) Weed, Deana Kilborn, Becky Kilborn; grandchildren Colin Kilborn, Nathan (Ceara) Weed, Matthew Weed, Amanda Morgan, Kyler Kilborn; great-grandchildren Carter and Leo Morgan, Athena and Aniyah Kilborn, and he was anxiously awaiting his fifth great-grandchild (a little girl). In addition to immediate family, he is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was pre-deceased by sister Joyce Sullivan, nieces Karen Karge and Polly Robert, nephew Jim Bryington, and great niece Amy Bryington.
We ask that memorial donations be made to the Ogdensburg Church of Christ in remembrance of Dean.
Services will be at the discretion of the family with interment at Ogdensburg Cemetery.
The Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility in Canton is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories of Dean and condolences to the family may be expressed by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
