Alvin Garland, 54, died April 10 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Alvin was born March 5, 1967 in Elmira, NY to Freida Wright and Everett Wright.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Garland (Allis); his children Kevin Garland and Casey Garland; his grandchildren, Haleigh Garland, Conner Garland and Kaylee Garland; His sister’s Denise Wright, Paula, and Phyllis; and his brother’s Everett Wright, and Terry. Alvin was pre-deceased by Dennis Wright and Randy Wright.
He was a dairy farmer who worked for Babcock’s Farm and Shore’s Farm. He had to retire at an early age due to several health issues. Alvin enjoyed racing with his son, Kevin, at The Hill Speedway and other local dirt tracks. He also enjoyed going fishing with his family.
A celebration-of-life will be held at the family residence (6037 Covered Bridge Road, Ulster, PA 18850) on May 1, 2021 at 2 p.m. For additional information about the Celebration-of-Life, please contact (570) 423-8445. Family and friends are welcome.
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting his guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc. 802 N. Main St., Athens, PA 18810.
