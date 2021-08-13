Alvin L. Lecrone, 81, of Burlington Township, PA passed way Wednesday morning, Aug. 11, 2021 at his home. Alvin was born in Carroll County, Maryland on Sept. 6, 1939 the son of Harvey L. Lecrone Sr. and Alice (Diller) Lecrone. In early years he owned and operated his trucking business and operated his family dairy farm in Burlington Township for the past 26 years.
Surviving are his wife, Anna Laughman Lecrone, children, Robert A. (Paula) Lecrone, Linda A. (Gerald L.) Landis, 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, sisters, Viola Zorbaugh, Theda (Laverne) Cornbower, Adella McWilliams, Mary (Terri) Warner, Ruth (Richard) Walker as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Alvin was predeceased by his brothers, Bernard, Daniel, Paul, Michael, and Harvey Jr. There will be a private family service at the cemetery of the families choosing. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
