Alvin L. Towner, 87, of Forksville, Pennsylvania, formerly of North Rome, Pennsylvania, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 from the Dar-way Health Care Center in Forksville, Pennsylvania.
Alvin was born Aug. 12, 1932 at Macedonia, Asylum Township, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Howard W. Towner Sr. and Dorothy Cole Towner. He was a graduate of Rome High School, Rome, Pennsylvania, and was a veteran of the Korean War having served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Alvin worked for many years on the Towner Hill Century Farm with his father and brothers. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting.
Alvin was a life member of Disabled American Veterans Post No. 37, Towanda, life member of Towanda American Legion Post No. 42, life member and chaplain of American Legion Post No. 283, Sayre, and life member and chaplain of the Penn-York Detachment of the Marine Corps League.
Surviving are his brothers, Ralph Towner and wife Marie of Florida, Fred Towner and wife Faith of Towanda RR 2, Pennsylvania; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, William Towner, Howard W. Towner and infant sister, Willa Irene Towner; sisters-in-law, Marilyn J. “Lynn” Ayers Towner and Margaret Sampson Towner.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at the Towner Hill Cemetery, Rome Township, Pennsylvania, with Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 and the Penn-York Detachment of the Marine Corps League according full military honors.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, Pennsylvania.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.