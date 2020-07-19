Alvin M. “Lefty” Shanley, 95, long-time resident of Troy, Pennsylvania, peacefully passed away on Friday, July, 17, 2020 at the Bradford County Manor.
Alvin Matthew, Best known as “Lefty” was born near Ogdensburg, Tioga County, Pennsylvania on July 25, 1924. He was a son of the late Matthew Joseph and Margaret Anna (Plutchak) Shanley.
Shortly following graduation from Canton High School in 1943, Lefty enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during WWII. He was a very proud veteran and was honored to be an aircraft gunner during the invasion of Normandy.
On April 23, 1949, he married the former Barbara J. Thomas in the St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Ralston. Together they shared nearly 70 years of loving marriage until Barb’s death on Sept. 29, 2018.
Lefty was employed as a truck driver by the former Swayze Box Company in Canton for 36 years, retiring in 1989. In earlier years, along with his wife Barbara, Lefty owned and operated Shanley’s General Store in Ogdensburg for several years.
He was a member of the St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church in Canton, The Buckhorn Hunting Club and was a life-time member of the Canton V.F.W. 714.
Lefty was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, horseshoes and gardening. He especially loved traveling, particularly the Shanley’s trip to Ireland in 1981.
Besides his parents and wife, Lefty was predeceased by a brother, Lawrence (Wanda) Shanley and a sister, Frances Shanley and son-in-law, Robert Ives.
He is survived by his daughter, Denise Ives of Troy; grandchildren, Cara May of Troy, Robert Ives II of Oneonta, New York, Adam Ives of Port Orange, Florida; five great-grandsons; brother, Robert (Betty) Shanley; nephews, Leo, Lyle and Larry (Kami) Shanley, all of Ogdensburg; nieces, Sue Girdon of Williamsport and Barbara Waldeisen of State College.
Due to the recent pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at the St. Michael’s Cemetery in Canton. Military honors will be accorded in respect of Lefty's service to our country at the cemetery.
His family suggests you consider a memorial in Mr. Shanley’s name to the St. Michael’s Catholic Church or the Bradford County Humane Society.
Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Dr. Canton, PA is in the caring assistance of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
