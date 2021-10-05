Amber J. (Morgan) Chaapel, 89, of Canton, Pennsylvania, peacefully passed away, early Sunday morning, October 3, 2021, at her home in LeRoy with loving family by her side.
Amber June was born in Shunk, Pennsylvania on June 20, 1932; she was one of five children to the late Gordon and Wanda (Fuller) Morgan. In younger years, Amber grew up in Shunk and later in the Canton area, where she attended Canton Area High School, graduating with the class of 1951. Shortly following graduation, on December 7, 1951 she married the love of her life, Dean Chaapel, at the home of George and Margaret Schoonover in Canton. Together they shared over 55 years of devoted marriage and raised three children before Dean’s death on May 11, 2007.
Amber was a hard worker since she was straight out of high school. She held many jobs in the area including a factory in Williamsport, Belmar in Canton, Westinghouse in Elmira and American Silk in Troy. Amber also assisted Dean with the daily operations of their dairy farm “Triple D” in LeRoy Township. She enjoyed working and tending to her beautiful flower and bountiful vegetable gardens. She was well-known for her home-made version of the 1980’s Cabbage Patch Dolls, which were sold and shipped all over the country.
Amber was an incredible mother, grandmother, sister and homemaker. Family and their care were always foremost throughout Ambers’ life. She was truly family orientated and a friend to many. Amber possessed many talents including several arts and crafts that involved painting, quilting, cooking, baking and will be remembered for her beautiful wedding cakes that she made for family and friends alike. Her memberships included LeRoy Independent Baptist Church, LeRoy Heritage Museum and the LeRoy Community Center.
Surviving are: daughter, Diane (Brian) Wrisley; son, Douglas (Tania) Chaapel; sisters and brother-in-law, Alene Boyd, Joyce (Frank) Landon; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Joe (JoAnn) Chaapel, Donald (Marge) Chaapel and Tom Pepper; grandchildren, Stacey (Mike) Kingsley, Jody (Brandy) Bellows, David, Daren, Daniel and Abigail Chaapel; great-grandchildren, Michael and Wesley Campbell, Ethan Stedge, Shayla Bellows, Corrina Schrader, Dakota Chaapel and Scott Bellows; great-great grandchildren, Kinlee, Gunner, Zayden, Zaya, Nolan, Layla, Bentley, Harley, Addalyn and Kolt; step-grandchildren, Lindsay Keilar, Justin Wrisley, Melinda (Cole) Ostrander, Ryan (Lauren) Casselbury and Alexis Roberts; step-great-grandchildren, Ty, Gabby, Ava, Kellen, Howie, Hayden, Amelia, Alyvia, Garrett and Isabella; and step-great-great grandchildren, Dawson, Hudson, Jackson and Raiden; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and a special niece, Debbie (Don) Wooster.
Besides her parents and beloved husband, Amber was predeceased by: a son, David Chaapel in 1976; brother and sister-in-law, Audley (Lillian) Morgan; sister, Janet Pepper; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Alice (Paul) Owen and Bill Boyd.
Calling hours will be held 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton. The funeral to honor Ambers’ life will follow at noon, with her Pastor Ronnie Bly officiating. Burial will be held afterwards in the LeRoy Cemetery. Please consider memorial donations in Mrs. Chaapel’s name to the Leroy Heritage Museum, or LeRoy Independent Baptist Church,
