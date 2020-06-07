Andre’ Jean Stone, 77, of New Holland, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care, Mt. Joy, Pennsylvania.
Born in Honey Brook Twp., Chester County, she was the daughter of the late Clair S. Byerly and Dorothy A. (Souders) Walstead.
Jean worked tirelessly on the farm she loved in Bradford county, Pennsylvania and at her home in Polk City, Florida. She was the bookkeeper for Susquehanna Valley Farms. She will be remembered for her love of animals, her tough exterior and giving spirit. She is surely singing and dancing with the angels.
She is survived by two children: Kathy, married to Jeff Upton, New Holland and Michael, married to Bonita Stone, New Holland; and three grandchildren, Lea Eberly, married to Ben Eberly, Nicholas and Michaela Stone; and a great-granddaughter, Laine Eberly; her significant other, Nelson A. Welles II; and five siblings: Janet Byerly, Doris Wiles, Betty Clouser, Lottie Miller and Nelson Walstead.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.groffeckenroth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.