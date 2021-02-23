Andrew Glenn Hitchcock, 56, of Herrick Township, Pennsylvania, passed away at Robert Packer Hospital on Feb. 12, 2021 from health issues.
Born July 18, 1964 at Towanda Memorial Hospital, he is the son of the late Clifford Hitchcock and Marjorie Hitchcock. His first job was on the Kirkpatrick’s farm while finishing high school. Afterwards, he went on to work at C.C. Allis Lumber Mill, Apalachin Planing Mill, then XLC at P&G where he worked for the past 17 years.
Andy enjoyed hunting, gardening, woodworking creatively, bust most of all spending time with family and friends. One of the most important activities he enjoyed was volunteering for the Herrickville Fire Company. Over the years he has held the position of Fire Chief and was currently the 1st Assistant Chief, contributing time to calls, in addition to the 4th of July event each year. Andy also volunteered at every BBQ he possibly could, for the fire company and HOPS Ambulance, stepping in after his father Clifford passed away.
Surviving are his girlfriend, Theresa Berry; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Linda Hitchcock and kids from Alabama and Kentucky; sister, Susan Hitchcock and kids from California; and daughter, Cassandra Hitchcock from Coplay, Pennsylvania.
A service in memory of Andy will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27 at the Herrickville Fire Hall.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
